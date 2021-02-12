Djokovic injury threatens Australian Open title defence 

Djokovic injury threatens Australian Open defence: An injury sustained in today’s win over Taylor Fritz puts the Serbians title defence in doubt.

World number one, Novak Djokovic sustained a stomach muscle injury during his match with American Taylor Fritz earlier today. The Serbian managed to win the match 7-6, 7-1, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2 despite hurting himself.

Djokovic sustained the injury during the third set after gaining the upper hand early on. After a powerful Fritz serve, Djokovic sprinted toward the ball to attempt a backhand return. However, he fell as he returned the shot, falling to the ground in agony.

The Serbian rose with severe pain in his abdominal muscle area as he called for a medial timeout. The match was played under strange circumstances. The fans had to leave halfway through the game as Australia renter a lockdown.

This lockdown will be a short snap circuit for Victoria which will ban all gatherings till Wednesday. Officials linked the spike in cases to quarantine hotels in the state, which caused problems for players earlier this month.

With play suspended for ten minutes, the game resumed in an empty stadium as the crowds abided to the new lockdown. Djokovic managed to see off the American doing his best to limit the damage to his strained muscle.

The World number one gave an update to the press afterwards to the extent of his injury.

“I really don’t know, my friend. Right now, I know it’s a tear, definitely, of the muscle.

So I don’t know if I’ll manage to recover from that in less than two days. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m gonna step out onto the court or not.

I am just very proud of this achievement tonight. Let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

