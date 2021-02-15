Djokovic overcomes injury to reach quarter finals at Australian Open

Djokovic overcomes injury to reach quarter finals: The Serbian is through to the quarter finals of the Australian Open after battling injury to beat Milos Raonic.

Novak Djokovic is through to the Quarter finals of the Australian Open after beating Canadas Milos Roanic. The Serbian battled through an injury in his last round, beating Taylor Fritz on Friday despite the pain.

However, during that game, the World number one slipped when returning Fritz’s serve appearing to strain a stomach muscle. Djokovic fell to the ground in agony as a ten minute medical time out was then taken.

He managed to continue and finish the match but said afterwards he was unsure if he could continue to compete.

“I don’t know if I’ll manage to recover from that in less than two days.”

However, Djokovic took Saturday off from training to run further tests on what he is convinced is a strain.

Playing on

Although despite potentially risking further damage to his injury, he decided to play yesterday.

Despite his abdominal stomach strain, the World number one dispatched Canadian Raonic in under three hours. For the most part, Djokovic looked fit and healthy apart from wincing a few times on the odd shot.

He won the match 7-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the quarter finals. The win marks the Serbians 300th Grand Slam win, the second most in the sports history, 60 wins behind Federer. Speaking after the match, Djokovic gave his view on why he decided to play.

“There was a big cloud of doubt whether I’m going to play or not but it’s a grand slam, and, for me, at this stage of my career, this means everything. If it was any other tournament, I probably wouldn’t be playing.”

Djokovic will now face German Alexander Zverev in the next round tomorrow night.

