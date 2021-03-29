Doherty and Stevens drop out of Qatar friendly: The wing backs have been ruled out with injury after the Luxembourg match on Saturday.

It is not good news for the Irish camp this morning as more injury news has hampered the squad. Full backs Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens have been ruled out of tomorrow’s friendly with Qatar.

Doherty was substituted at half time in their last game against Luxembourg after suffering an injury. Stevens finished the match seemingly fine but is revealed to have picked up a knock and is also ruled out.

These injuries might require a tactical change of formation after Kenny’s recent switch to a 5-3-2 to benefit his full backs. Swansea’s Ryan Manning, who was left out of the last two matchday squads, is a likely replacement along with Cyrus Christie.

Doherty & Stevens ruled out of Qatar friendly Ireland squad travelled to Debrecen, Hungary last night ahead of the match on Tuesday, March 30 ➡️ https://t.co/48DSYCFRTw#WEAREONE | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/6WUrIgk8nu — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 29, 2021

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny will be heading into tomorrow’s match against Qatar looking for his first win as manager. His first ten games so far have been winless after a shock defeat to Luxembourg at the weekend.

Going into this friendly against Qatar, Kenny needs a win just to settle the fan’s nerves whatever the cost. This may be a tough ask given the World cup hosts have already beaten Luxembourg in their last match.

This injury situation has crippled Kenny’s squad availability with most young players bearing the full brunt of the responsibility.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com