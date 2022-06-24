DP World Tour sanctions LIV Golf event players

14 total views, 14 views today

The DP World Tour has confirmed the sanctions to be taken against members who breached Tour regulations and participated in a LIV Golf event at Centurion Club from June 9-11 as the players had not received releases to allow them participate in the competition.

The actions of the LIV Golf players contravened the conflicting event Regulation laid down in the DP World Tour’s Members’ General Regulations Handbook. The DP World Tour has also stated that they broke the Code of Behaviour Regulation, of which the members have been reminded on a number of recent occasions.

The DP World Tour will now take the following steps:

The players in questions will be fined £100,000 and are suspended from participating in the Genesis Scottish Open and Barbasol Championship (July 7-10) and the Barracuda Championship (July 14-17).

The DP World Tour has confirmed that money raised from the fines will be shared equally in two ways:

(i) it will be added to prize funds of upcoming tournaments on the DP World Tour, to the benefit of Members of the DP World Tour who have complied with the Release rules and

(ii) it will be distributed through the Tour’s Golf for Good programme to deserving charitable causes in the communities that the DP World Tour plays.

Commenting on the announcement, Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, stated:

“Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members. Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today.”

