Duff reveals why he left as Ireland assistant: Damien Duff has finally told the public why he stepped down as Ireland assistant last night.

It was a tough reign for Stephen Kenny and his Ireland side over the last year or so. Covid issues and videogate hampered the early start of the Dubliner’s managerial beginnings. Matters were not made any better as Damien Duff, one of Kenny’s two assistants, departed in January.

Duff, along with Keith Andrews, had assisted Kenny from the beginning of his tenure nearly a year ago. The former Ireland star left the camp earlier this year with no real explanation.

Many had speculated it had been over disagreements with Kenny’s videogate saga after the England friendly. It was publicly known that Duff had a dispute with goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly amid the news release.

However, no concrete statement was ever released about his reason for departure, until now, that is. Speaking as a pundit on RTE for Champions League coverage last night, he shed some light on the subject.

“I felt strongly about things, and I would have been unhappy with myself if I’d stayed, it’s as simple as that.”

Duff is most likely referring to his “unhappiness” to criticism of the FAI amid their investigation of videogate. He was publicly furious about this, and in which the FAI went about their handling of the situation. However, he continued to say.

“I know football people want to know, but I just want to keep it private.

I can’t hide in my house forever because I left the FAI, no way. And people will say I’ve let my country down. I’ve let nobody down here.”

"I would have been unhappy myself if I stayed" – Damien Duff speaks about his decision to leave Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland set-up #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/oNJ8uBhF8P — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 16, 2021

