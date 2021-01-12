English Claims Victory In Season Opener: Harris English wins his third event on the PGA Tour after playoff win at tournament of champions.

Harris English ended an eight year winless run this weekend with his victory at the Tournament Of Champions in Hawaii. Harris was the co leader of the event after day three on -21 under par but was struggling come Sunday.

The American was just level par through his opening eleven holes as he slipped down the leaderboard. Niemann held the lead after shooting a final day 64 on -25 under par.

However, English then rallied, birding five of his last eight holes to draw level at the top. The 31 year old drew agonisingly close to winning the event outright on the last hole. His second shot on the par five finished within 10 feet for eagle, however, he couldn’t convert, settling for birdie.

He shot a final round 69, which sent him back up to the 18th tee for a playoff with Niemann. The American managed to emerge victorious after birding the first extra hole of the playoff. His long range putt from the fringe sealed the win as Niemann could only muster a par.

The triumph moves English up to 17th in the world rankings. The American, in 2019 sat at over 369th in the rankings and, after two years of hard work, is where he belongs. An emotional English said to the press afterwards:

“Nobody has even given up; nobody has lost faith or hope in my golf game. That’s been awesome. … It makes what happened today that much sweeter.”

