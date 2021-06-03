Everton eying up Gerrard as their new manager: The toffees are reportedly interested in signing Gerrard as manager after Ancelotti’s departure.

According to multiple major outlets, Everton is reportedly interested in Steven Gerrard as their next manager. This news comes after current manager Carlo Ancelotti made the shocking decision to return to Real Madrid.

According to football news outlet the Athletic, Gerrard joins Roberto Martinez, David Moyes, and Rafa Benitez to replace the Italian. However, a few problems lie in the wake of Everton nabbing the Rangers man.

The main reason would be his undivided loyalty to Liverpool being such an icon and legend to the club and city. It would be a big kick in the teeth for Liverpool fans to see their iconic captain manage their rivals.

Rangers on the rise

Gerrard has finally built Rangers back to where they want to be at the top of the pile in Scotland. It’s been a barren 10 years without silverware for the Glasgow side as Celtic dominated year in year out.

However, with Rangers in such a good place right now it would be a major loss to lose Gerrard. They beat rivals Celtic by such a large margin of 25 points in an unbeaten title winning league season.

This then accompanied by a strong Europa league reaching the knockout phase shows real progress for the club. Gerrard would be unlikely to take such a gamble on Everton if things didn’t go well immediately.

The Premier League is ruthless with managers and the ex-Liverpool man could find himself out quickly if wins don’t come. It is astounding that he is being considered for the job while in the infancy of his managerial career. However, it’s a testament to the job the ex-Liverpool man is doing in Scotland.

