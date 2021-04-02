Finn Harps receive 4 million government grant for new stadium: After 13 years in waiting Harps is set to finally begin the development of new ground.

League of Ireland side Finn Harps have been finally given the funding for a new ground. The club is to receive four million euro from the FAI under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund.

The Donegal based side had originally announced 13 years ago it would move location to a new stadium. However, due to recession construction of the ground was halted, with a half built stand remaining.

As a result, the Premier division side has had to play in an outdated stadium ever since. The new ground will be based in Stranorlar not far from Harps current home in Ballybofey. Minister for sport Catherine Martin, made the announcement yesterday evening when talking to the Irish Independent.

This is excellent news for the FAI, Finn Harps Football Club, and the football community in Donegal.

The government is committed to investing in our sport infrastructure and we have ambitious plans to enhance investment in the LSSIF and the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme in the years ahead.”

This will be an added boost to the club especially given their great start to the league campaign. Currently, they sit top of the league after two wins from two after beating Dundalk and Bohemians.

The new stadium in Stranorlar will begin construction soon with a possible completion date of 2024.

