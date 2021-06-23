Fowlers big news may be the boost his golf needs: Ahead of the Travellers championship this week, Rickie Fowler has announced he will become a dad.

Could one of golf’s most popular figures, Rickie Fowler, entering fatherhood give him a timely lift? It’s no secret that Rickie Fowler has had a torrid time in the last year in his golfing career.

Moving away from his old coach Butch Harmon to John Hillary in 2019 marked a decline in performance. The once major contender frequent top 10 in the world player has disappeared from the spotlight.

Fowler saw a slip down to 122nd place in the official world golf rankings up till recently. A tied 8th at the PGA Championship followed by a tied 11th at memorial has him trending in the right direction.

Despite narrowly missing out on US Open qualification, the American hopes remain high. Speaking ahead of the Travelers Championship, Fowler announced he and his partner were expecting this year.

Many golfers have seen a dramatic rise in performance upon entering fatherhood. Most notably, John Rahm, who recently had a baby girl, secured his first major win at the US Open. Speaking after being asked the question when compared to Rahm for this week’s event, he said.

“I’ve thought about it a little bit; everyone tells me it’s life-changing.”

“There will be a change in the dynamic, if its practice, or on the road.”

I’m looking forward to it, but we won’t really know until the little one shows up”.

Fowler, despite missing out on the US Open, is eligible to compete at the Open Championship next month. He spoke of his delight to play links golf, having had consistent success regardless of form.

“Yeah, it’s great, especially heading over to the British where I’ve had a lot of success. I love links golf.”

“It’s the type of golf where you know you have a lot of options.”

“it’s more about what shot you wanna hit and play golf and not worrying about how the swing looks.”

Fowler tees off tomorrow with Francesco Molinari and Kevin Tway ahead of round 1 at the Travelers.

