Frank Lampard sacked as Chelsea boss: The former Blue was sacked today with Thomas Tuchel in line to be the replacement at Stamford Bridge.

Today marks the end of Lampard’s Chelsea reign, having taken over the club over a year ago. However, the run of poor results for Chelsea in the last few weeks has been enough for Roman Abramovich.

This news comes as no surprise due to many leaked stories in the press last week about Lampard’s departure. The Blue’s three one victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup did little to sway the board’s mind.

Former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is favourite to replace the Englishman at Stamford bridge. Lampard’s ultimate downfall has been his inability to jell the team after the abondance of summer signings.

Chelsea spent over 200 million to bring some of Europe’s top talent to Stamford Bridge, which has yielded mixed results. The likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havartz have since struggled to adapt to the league and were frequently dropped.

Chelsea’s poor run of form has them sitting in a tie for ninth on 29 points with Southampton. The London side are way off the pace for qualifying for Europe at their current rate.

Many pundits have stated it’s no surprise Lampard has been sacked given Abramovich’s poor track record with managers. However, most Chelsea managers don’t last more than two years despite their winning credentials and pedigree.

The owner himself then issued a statement today announcing the decision to fire the former Blue:

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances, we believe it is best to change managers.”

