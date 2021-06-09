Fury in peak condition ahead of Wilder fight

Fury in peak condition ahead of Wilder fight: As the trilogy of Wilder and Fury edges closer, Fury looks like a man in peak physical condition.

Tyson Fury is in the best condition of his boxing career as the build-up to the Wilder trilogy continues. Fury, who has been in America since early April has been working in the gym nonstop.

The Englishman was intending to fight Anthony Joshua for all an English heavyweight bout before Wilder intervened. Wilder triggered a trilogy clash with the right to do so in a contract after his second outing with Fury.

With the fight set for July 24th in Las Vegas, Fury is out for payback as Wilder ups his trash talk. Many insiders from the Englishman’s camp say he’s a man on a mission after serious progress was made.

His sparring partner Dmitry Salita says he looks virtually “unstoppable” with no sign of stopping.

‘I went to the gym, and he did 15 rounds straight with no break.

 He’s training hard, in phenomenal condition, and he’s in great spirits.”

Tyson’s brother Tommy has reacted to claims from Deontray Wilder that he will beat him beyond belief. However, Tommy laughed off these comments, more than confident in his brother’s ability to get the job done.

“Tyson is a mad man possessed; he’s training like a demon in that gym”.

