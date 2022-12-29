Gaillard Du Mesnil & State Man give Closutton Grade 1 double

30 total views, 4 views today

Paul Townend, Willie Mullins and owners Joe and Marie Donnelly teamed up for a Grade 1 double on the final day of the 2022 Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

Gailard Du Mensil (5/6f) opened his scoring over fences when taking the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Chase by seven-and-a-half lengths. In the 8-runner contest, where only four completed the 3 mile course, Townened pushed the grey son of Saint Des Saints out once he took the lead. Churchstonewarrior (18/1), trained by Co Cork-based trainer Jonathan Sweeney and ridden by Aidan Coleman, claimed the runner-up spot and €20,000, with Frontal Assault (25/1) third for Gordon Elliott and Jordan Gainford.

Smart effort 🏇 The classy Gaillard Du Mesnil enjoys G1 honours in the G1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase @LeopardstownRC for @williemullinsnh & @PTownend Our thoughts are with connections of Unexpected Depth pic.twitter.com/t4WSvfVkWp — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2022

The final day feature, the Grade 1 Metheson Hurdle of €150,000 went to the same connections as the Morgiana Hurdle victor, State Man, won consecutive races at the highest level. With Paul Townend again on board, the French-bred son of Doctor Dino, led his stable companions Vauban and four-time winner of the Matheson Hurdle, Sharjah, home, completing a Mullins-trained 1-2-3 in the 2 mile event, for what was Willie Mullins’ 30th Grade 1 victory of 2022.

A rival to Constitution Hill? State Man delivers in the G1 Matheson Hurdle to record his third top-level success under @PTownend A 1-2-3 for @WillieMullinsNH in the showpiece event @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/Vg4TVBGopZ — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2022

Shewearsitwell (15/8) was a good winner of the Grade 3 Beatthebank.ie Irish EBF Mares Hurdle for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins. Queens Brook (8/13f) cut out the running for most of the race with the eventual winner in mid-division until down the back straight. Townend soon challenged the Gordon Elliott-trained favourite, with Shewearsitwell sealing the contest in the run for home, stretching clear by four-and-a-half lengths from the tired race favourite who claimed the runner-up spot.

Nice effort 🏇 Shewearsitwell scampers clear of market rivals Queens Brook to land Graded honours for @PTownend & @WillieMullinsNH @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/n3hCl54nH0 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2022

The John McConnell-trained Seddon (7/2f) was an effortless 13 length winner of the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase over 2 miles 5 furlongs. Seddon was following up on his Cheltenham win in October and was similarly ridden again on this occasion by Ben Harvey. Archies Charm was runner-up at 12/1 with Galon De Vauzelle, a further two lengths back in third.

Gamble well & truly landed 🏇 Seddon hoses up in the opening contest of the day for @McConnellRacing & Ben Harvey in good style @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/zlNvPW7dl6 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2022

The pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle over 2 miles 4 furlongs went to Good Land (9/2) in the hands of Michael O’Sullivan. Owned and trained by Barry Connell, the £28,000 purchase, a bay gelded six-year-old son of Blue Bresil, was eight lengths better than Tag Man (5/1) at the finishing line, with Search For Glory (4/1), another length behind in third place in the 12-runner race.

Impressive 👀 £28,000 buy Good Land readily slams his rivals to open his account over hurdles with a facile victory for Barry Connell & @michael_osull @LeopardstownRC pic.twitter.com/isnOcguuFO — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2022

The penultimate race at Leopardstown, the I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle went to Green Glory for Charlie and Philip Byrnes, while the final race of the 2022 Christmas Festival was won by 16/1 shot Fascile Mode for trainer Tom Mullins.

