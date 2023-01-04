Goffs to sponsor Dublin Racing Festival’s Arkle Novice Chase

3 total views, 3 views today

Leopardstown Racecourse has announced that Goffs will sponsor the Grade 1 Arkle Novice Steeplechase at the Dublin Racing Festival next month.

The Grade 1 Goffs Arkle Novice Steeplechase is one of the feature races on Day 1 of the Festival, Saturday 4th February 2023. The race has a prize fund of €150,000. Recent winners of the 2 mile event include Blue Lord, Energumene, Notebook, Footpad, Douvan, and Un De Seaux.

Goffs will sponsor the race for an initial three years and will also sponsor the stable staff canteen on both days of the meeting. Goffs previously supported the festival with sponsorship of the Grade 2 Future Stars Bumper since the inception of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Goffs Group Chief Executive Henry Beeby said of the sponsorship:

“Goffs is proud to sponsor the Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown especially as the Dublin Racing Festival is one of the great recent success stories in Irish Racing. Indeed, it has been our ambition for some time to increase our involvement at Leopardstown as we evolve our diverse portfolio of sponsorships to support Irish racing.

“The Arkle name has particular resonance for Goffs as the iconic Champion was sold as a three-year-old to Tom Dreaper on behalf of his owner The Duchess Of Westminster at Goffs in 1960, and so the rich heritage of the “Irish Arkle” is a perfect fit for us whilst our ongoing support of the stable staff canteen recognises the dedicated backroom teams who put on the show for us all.

Tim Husbands, Chief Executive of Leopardstown Racecourse, said of today’s announcement:

“We are delighted that such a prestigious partner as Goffs, that supports the horse racing industry so extensively, has upgraded their existing sponsorship at Dublin Racing Festival to the Grade 1 Goffs Arkle Novice Steeplechase, a race full of history and heritage. To demonstrate such strong support for this premier National Hunt Festival in February reflects the Festival’s growing level of importance in the calendar, and we are very grateful for this and the continued association with Leopardstown racecourse’.

