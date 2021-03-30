Irish government considers easing covid restrictions for sports: with covid numbers still at a high in Ireland, the Government considers easing restrictions.

A year into Covid 19, Irelands daily cases remain in the high 500s with ebbs and flows in that average. However, with summer fast approaching, little clarity has been given on a phased reopening, especially for amateur sports.

NEPHET met yesterday to finish potential recommendations to submit to Cabinet as the Government assesses their options. It is assumed that outdoor sports such as golf, tennis, and other outdoor activities can recommence from mid April onwards.

NEPHETS current proposals to Government included the meetings of up to two households outside of the home. Senior GAA training could resume from a scheduled date of April 19th. While sports such as golf and tennis could start from April 26th.

However, in the coming days NEPHET have described the covid situation in the country as “grim and sobering”. They still firmly believe case numbers in the country remain too high for easing restrictions with travel.

However, if this is to be the case, ministers may consider easing sports restrictions but may reject them. The arrival of vaccinations in the country this month after delay is reason for hope, with over 786,569 does given from last Friday.

The Cabinet was due to meet last night to consider these recommendations with an announcement in the coming days.

