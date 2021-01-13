Harrington To Start Season In Abu Dhabi: The 49 year old kicks off his new season of the European Tour In Abu Dhabi This January.

Europe’s 2021 Ryder Cup captain has confirmed himself in the field for Abu Dhabi this month. This event marks the first of the European tours Rolex series this season, with the World’s best in attendance.

While also competing, Harrington will undoubtedly keep an eye on Europe’s top talent for his team this year. This year, Ireland’s hopefuls for making team Europe are Shane Lowry, and Graeme McDowell also confirmed for the event.

The tournament also marks the beginning of the new Ryder Cup qualifying points system for the season. The change benefits Europe’s players, which rewards them for playing as much as possible in the season’s opening months.

Every player that competes in a European tour event between January and May will have their qualification points multiplied by 1.5. For Harrington, he will be looking to get his golf game back to his best, having been off for so long.

With the Coronavirus wreaking havoc on the World last year, the Irishman came back to golf later than most. When the season had resumed, the Irishman waited months before competing again, opting for practice.

The three time major winner didn’t get back playing golf until the end of September for the Irish Open. However, he feels the practice served him well with his swing as good as it can be. The Irishman is keen to begin the new season when speaking to the press this week:

“I’m excited to return to competitive golf at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship,”

Read our other articles on everything golf, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com