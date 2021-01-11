Hoolahan Inspires Comeback Win: The former Irish international led his team to victory against 10 man Harrogate Town to move third.

Hoolahan, at 38 years old has been in red hot form this year, laying down a marker at his new side. His premier league experience has made a huge impact as Cambridge push for promotion from League 2.

The former canary has scored three goals and created five assists from eighteen matches this season. The Dubliner has been in blistering form since getting a run of games, his most since his Norwich departure.

His arrival at the club has inspired others as last week, Hoolahan scored and assisted to beat Leyton Orient. Saturday was a similar story as the former Shels midfielder ran the game, beating Harrogate Town 2-1.

An early Muldoon strike saw Harrogate go 1-0 up after a chipped through ball left him in on goal. The home side were not helped by a dense fog that swept over the ground. Players were barely visible from the stands as the weather showed no signs of improving.

Despite this, United struggled to create going forward, mostly due to some heroic defending from Harrogate’s backline. On twenty-six minutes, United was nearly 2-0 down as Josh March’s effort flew just over the bar.

The home side went into half time 1-0 down as they looked for a more assertive performance.

Hoolahan Magic Saves The Day

The second half started more positively as they created a few chances inside the opening minutes. However, with twenty minutes remaining, they were struggling to draw level. That was until the Irishman created moments of magic to change the match.

Hoolahan took the game by the scruff of the neck as he took the ball and burst into the box. His early cross met teammate Ironside who slotted home on seventy eight minutes to equalise.

With Cambridge now in the ascendency, the momentum completely shifted when Harrogate had Lloyd Kenny sent off. Kenny refused to give opposition players the ball back from a free kick, receiving his second yellow.

The referee gave Kenny his marching orders as the momentum of the game shifted towards the home side. Cambridge piled on the pressure and on the eighty first minute, it told.

A breakaway in midfield had players swarming around the Harrogate box. A continuous barrage of shots were deflected, until the ball eventually ricocheted to the Irishman. Hoolahan’s first time shot on the edge of the box hurtled toward goal, nestling in the bottom corner.

The midfielder ran half the length of the pitch with his teammates in celebration as United finished 2-1 winners.

The win now moves Cambridge United up to third position in the league. The victory gives United back to back wins, winning four of their last six. For Hoolahan, he now has four goals and six assists in what’s been an impressive season.

The 38 year old shows absolutely no signs of slowing down as one of the team’s best players.

