Hoolahan signs new contract with Cambridge United: The 39 year old has secured a new one year deal at the promoted League 2 side.

Former Ireland international Wes Hoolahan is set for another year in his professional footballing career as he nears 40. The news comes as Hoolahan signed a one year extension with Cambridge United after promotion was clinched.

The midfielder was a star player for the U’s playing 32 games and scoring 7 goals, accompanied by multiple assists. His experience in the side has gained him widespread praise along with a League 2 player of the year nomination.

With Cambridge securing promotion to League One for the first time in their history they were keen to resign the Irishman. However, Hoolahan himself admitted he needed time to way up the decision of another one year stay.

Once his decision was made speaking to the Cambridge United media team he couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m really excited and I’m buzzing to sign for another year. I really enjoyed last season after getting promoted and I’m looking forward to League One.

"I can't wait to get going again playing in League One."

Meanwhile, United’s coach Mark Bonnor hailed the midfielder all season long and is delighted he’s decided to stay.

“Wes extending his contract with us is superb news for the team and the supporters who were unable to see him live last season.

His contribution last season was exceptional. Firstly, as a player his goal involvements, chances created, and creativity contributed greatly to our attacking prowess.

