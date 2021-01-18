Hourihane Set To Leave Villa On Loan: The Aston Villa midfielder finds himself without game time, looking to the Championship to end drought.

The Ireland international has had a frustrating year at Villa Park after a season of minimal playing time. Hourihane has not featured regularly for the side since early November and is mostly an unused sub.

Out of Villas 15 matches his season, Hourihane has only featured just four times, scoring once. Manager Dean Smith has stated before to the press that his omission from the squad has been “harsh”.

Hourihane signed for Villa from Barnsley in 2017 and became a main player in their promotion push. However, since the arrival of Chelsea’s Ross Barkley on loan, he was immediately dropped without a chance to prove himself.

Barkley’s blistering start to his loan spell under Smith has made Villas attack more dangerous than ever. It appears for Hourihane his situation will not get much better as he slips down the pecking order.

The midfielder has received a wide variety of offers from teams currently in the hunt for Championship promotion. Former Premier League sides such as Watford, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, and Swansea are all said to be interested according to the athletic.

Bournemouth, who sit in third place in the Championship, appears to be the most enthusiastic. They have reportedly offered a loan deal with an option to buy if they get promoted back to the topflight.

For Hourihane, it’s now all about trying to keep his place in the Ireland team by getting as many minutes as possible. Regardless of the club, the Corkman is likely to leave as his footballing future lies elsewhere.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com