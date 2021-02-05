Hundreds face isolation ahead of Australian Open: A positive covid test in the player’s hotel has thrown the Grand Slam in doubt.

The year’s first Grand Slam was thrown in serious doubt Wednesday as a positive test in the player’s hotel caused chaos. It appeared that a worker in the Grand Hyatt Hotel used for quarantine tested positive for the virus Wednesday afternoon.

The hotel is where over 600 players, staff, and officials stayed while waiting out their 14 day isolation. This was in accordance with Australia’s covid rules for anyone traveling abroad coming into the country.

Victorian state premier Danial Andrews stated that the man was a casual contact to most in the hotel. However, each player will need to remain in isolation pending a negative covid test. In a press conference yesterday addressing the situation for the player’s he said:

“There is a number of about 500, 600 people who are players and officials and others who are casual contacts,”

“They will be isolating until they get a negative test, and that work will be done tomorrow.”

Originally warm up matches were scheduled for Thursday to make up for lost practice time while in quarantine. However, all practice in Melbourne park for Thursday’s session was later canceled, with the hope of getting all players tested. Andrews still remains optimistic that the tournament will still go ahead as planned with matches due to be announced today.

“The decision has been made, and the event will proceed next week.”

The tournament is due to begin on Monday, providing testing is a success.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com