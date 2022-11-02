Ireland ‘A’ team to play All Blacks XV at The RDS on Friday

2 total views, 2 views today

The Ireland ‘A’ Match Day Squad that will take on the All Blacks XV at The RDS on Friday evening has been named.

The game, which will kick-off at 7.45pm and will be broadcast live on Virgin Media, will feature 12 players who played against the Māori All Blacks during last summer’s tour of New Zealand.

The dozen players are Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Heffernan, James Hume, Jeremy Loughman, Michael Lowry, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien, Tom O’Toole, Cian Prendergast and Nick Timoney.

There are seven uncapped players named in the starting line-up with a further four uncapped players among the replacements.

Leinster’s Jamie Osborne is one of three players from the Emerging Ireland squad in the starting line-up alongside Connacht’s Cian Prendergast and Leinster’s Joe McCarthy.

Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Max Deegan and Calvin Nash, who were on the Emerging Ireland Tour to South Africa, are named among the replacements for Friday evening’s fixture.

Munster’s Craig Casey will captain the side which features Jacob Stockdale on the wing. The Ulsterman’s last game for Ireland was against Japan in July 2021.

Meanwhile, Marty Moore, who last played for Ireland against Scotland in March 2015, is also on the replacements bench.

Ireland ‘A’ v All Blacks XV (RDS, Friday, November 4th, 7.45pm)

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

14. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

13. Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

12. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps Captain

1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

2. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps

3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

5. Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) uncapped

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps

18. Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps

19. Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

20. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

21. Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) uncapped

23. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

