Ireland hopeful Crowley moves to Hull City: Birmingham’s Crowley has completed a loan move away from St Andrews till the end of the season.

Daniel Crowley, the once Arsenal prodigy, has found himself shut out at Birmingham City. Having moved to the Championship from the Eredivisie, the talented midfielder has hopes of playing for Ireland.

Crowley has played for Ireland and England at underage level and is currently having his Irish eligabilty paperwork processed by FIFA. However, despite gaining widespread attention in the Championship last season, the Ireland hopeful has been exiled from the City squad.

This has been mainly due to the new manager Aitor Karanka who doesn’t fancy the midfielder. Since his appointment, Crowley has only played a total of four times, most recently in October.

This clearly spells time for a change of club, having played 38 games the season prior. It was reported earlier this month that the Spaniard told the midfielder to move on and that he has no plans for him.

A one year loan deal to League One’s Hull City has been the best option for the player’s future. Crowley will join the Tigers on a one year loan deal with the side sitting in second place.

Hull are set for a big push back to the Championship with the in form side strengthening this January window. The Tigers manager Grant McCann is delighted to have secured the signing of the Irish hopeful:

“It’s a great signing for us

“He will make a difference in the front three and is versatile in how he can play, off the left or as a 10, sometimes as a nine.

