The Ireland coaching team have named a 37-man squad for the upcoming Bank of Ireland Nations Series fixtures against world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia at Aviva Stadium.

An additional panel of players has been named for the Ireland ‘A’ fixture against the All Blacks XV which takes place in the RDS on Friday 4th November.

Ireland will play the Springboks for the first time in six years when Jacques Nienaber’s World Cup-winning side return to Aviva Stadium on Saturday 5th November (Kick-off 5.30pm).

Fiji also return to Dublin for the first time since 2017 on Saturday 12th November (Kick-off 1pm), while Ireland’s final game of the Series is against Australia on Saturday 19th November (Kick-off 8pm). Ireland last faced the Wallabies in the summer of 2018 where they secured a famous series victory.

The Ireland squad will be captained by Johnny Sexton and there are six uncapped players in the squad: Ciaran Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast.

Frawley, Loughman, McCarthy, O’Brien and Prendergast featured for the Ireland XV that played against the Maori All Blacks during the Summer Tour of New Zealand.

Prendergast, McCarthy, Robert Baloucoune and Calvin Nash were also part of the Emerging Ireland squad that played against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs in Bloemfontein earlier this month.

The Ireland ‘A’ panel includes Tom Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Max Deegan, Jamie Osborne, Scott Penny and Roman Salanoa from the Emerging Ireland squad as well as experienced front-row forwards Dave Kilcoyne and Marty Moore. Players in the A Panel will join the squad following Round 7 of the URC.

Ireland ‘A’ take on a strong All Black XV squad on the 4th November in the RDS (Kick-off 7.45pm – tickets on General Sale via Ticketmaster.ie from Saturday 22nd October at 10am). The All Black XV squad features experienced Test players such as Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara and Patrick Tuipulotu.

There are limited tickets available for Ireland v Fiji at Aviva Stadium.

Ireland Squad – Bank of Ireland Nations Series 2022:

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 35 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 20 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 6 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 23 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 99 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 108 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (21)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 25 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 33 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 30 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 20 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 60 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 118 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 28 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 87 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 10 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 8 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 43 caps

Ireland ‘A’ Panel:

Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps

Marty Moore (Ulster) 10 caps

Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

