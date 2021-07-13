Jimmy Dunne joins championship side QPR

By
Jordan O'Brien
-
0
18
Jimmy Dunne in action for Burnley

Dundalk’s Jimmy Dunne has officially parted with Burnley after being made a free agent this summer.

Irish defender Jimmy Dunne has officially joined Championship side Queens Park Rangers on a three-year deal. The 23-year-old was made a free agent this summer after Premier League side Burnley dipped into the market.

The arrival of fellow Irishman Nathan Collins from Stoke City would certainly make his playing time difficult to come by. Dunne joins QPR for an undisclosed fee having spent five years under contract at Burnley making a total of seven appearances.

The Dundalk native had been previously loaned out at Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland, and Fleetwood Town. Upon his arrival at the London side, Dunne is eager to get going he told the club’s website.

I am really excited,”.

“It’s a massive step for me. With the push that the lads had during the second half of last season, it would be nice to be part of something like that this season.”

“I really want to come here and be part of the club. From the outside looking in, this looks like a really good environment to be part of.

QPR boss Mark Warburton highly rates the Irish defender and was eager to get a deal done.

“Jimmy is a very talented player.

“He can play anywhere across the back three – left, right, or centre – and that gives us great flexibility.

“He has great physicality, he looks after the ball well and plays with a real passion and energy.”

