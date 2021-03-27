Jockey banned for testing 1000 times over cocaine limit: Irish jockey Adrian McCarthy banned for testing positive for cocaine.

Irish jockey, Adrian McCarthy has been banned for six months following a positive test for cocaine in his system. However, this was not a mere test result, but a result that found to be 1000 times over the substance’s limit.

In October of last year, the British horse racing authority was informed of McCarthy’s drug habit. His lab result came back with 150,300 nanograms per millilitre, with the limit for riding at 150 ng/ml.

The hearing to the horse racing board resulted in a 6 month suspension of his license to ride from October. The Irishman’s ban will expire on April 21st after being backdated from last year.

Speaking at his hearing on Thursday he talked about his inner demons and habits with substance abuse. He went on to express his sorrow and admittance of a problem throughout his career.

“I just got into a bit of a rut. Drinking all the time, using drugs, cocaine, and trying to make things better. Obviously, it doesn’t make things better.

I’m in a lot better place now than I was before, I just want to get my head down and do what’s right.

“I was in a really bad place, didn’t care about myself, didn’t care about anything, didn’t care about being here.”

