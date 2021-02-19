John Egan officially ruled out for world cup qualifiers: An update from Sheffield’s medical staff says Egan will need at least 8 weeks out to recover.

It appears as Stephen Kenny has been dealt an early blow to his March world cup qualifiers before a ball is kicked. Important Sheffield United and Ireland defender John Egan is officially ruled out for at least 8 weeks with an injury.

United’s medical staff have revealed that the centre back suffered a dislocated toe in Monday’s game against West Ham. Egan had to be stretchered off, facing up two months out to recover with surgery required.

This is a crippling blow to Ireland and Sheffield, with Egan stepping up as the main centre back. He has been crucial to both parties with Duffy’s recent decline in form and the Blades Jack O’Connell out injured.

Manager Chris Wilder issued an update on the Cork man after the game in a press conference.

“He needs an operation on a dislocated toe. It’s a situation where John’s gone to block a shot and we knew he was in trouble straight away. It’s a big blow to lose him for eight weeks.”

The centre back will now miss Ireland’s opening two games of qualifying in March against Serbia and Luxemburg. This injury is a serious problem for Stephen Kenny, who was looking to keep players healthy after last year’s covid troubles.

He now faces a tough choice for his starting backline, with all his usual starters having mixed game time.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com