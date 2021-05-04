Jose Mourinho appointed new Roma boss: Mourinho is back in the dugout after his departure from Tottenham this time in Italy.

Italian side AS Roma have announced today that Jose Mourinho will take charge of their team. The side announced today that the ex-Spurs boss will take over at the end of the season.

This news comes just hours after the announcement that current boss Fonseca would be leaving at the end of the season. Roma issued a statement on Twitter excited by the pending arrival of their new World Class manager.

“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family.

A great champion who has won trophies at every level.

Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project.”

Mourinho has been out of the job for the last few weeks after his Tottenham departure. His 17 month run at the London side finally came to an end after a string of dreadful performances. Now looking ahead to a new season in a new country, the Portuguese manager is ecstatic to get going. Speaking to the press after the announcement he said.

“After meetings with the ownership and Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma.

It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.”

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🤝 The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021

