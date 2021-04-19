Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham manager: After a baron run of form and a massive slump in performance, Tottenham has parted ways with their manager.

After Spurs slump in performance since the international break, Daniel Levey has finally taken action. Sky Sports has reported Tottenham has parted ways with Jose Mourinho a week before their cup final with Man City.

Mourinho has been at the club since 2019 having taken over from current PSG boss Pochettino. He becomes the first managerial sacking of 2021 with a run of very poor performances making up Levy’s mind.

Recent results and performances simply haven’t been good enough for the ambition of Tottenham football club. Overall, the season has been disappointing having been knocked out of the Europa League and FA Cup.

The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 19, 2021

Writing on the wall

There are multiple reasons why people have been calling for the ex-Chelsea boss’s head but two are clear. His tactics are outdated and haven’t been effective since his arrival. Jose’s park the bus style was a complete u-turn on the expansive football platform Pochettino had built.

The poor run of form and their most game against Everton was a dire watch. The draw leaves them in seventh place six points off West Ham in fourth. Many critics and pundits had branded Spurs as a “tough watch” with no real flair or creativity.

Mourinho had also shut out a lot of players out like Danny Rose, Gareth Bale for a spell, Dele Alli and Matt Doherty. The writing was on the wall for the manager who hasn’t changed his approach since departing United and Chelsea.

According to recent reports assistant coaches, Ryan Mason and Chris Powell will take over for the remainder of the season.

