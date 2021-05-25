Katie Taylor revealed to be in new boxing video game

Katie Taylor revealed to be in new boxing video game: The Irish boxing icon is set to appear in Esports boxing club later this year.

The moment is finally here. Boxing’s first game in over 10 years is set for release to all platforms later this year. Made by Steel City interactive, it will boast the biggest roster of athletes in boxing video game history.

An official reveal trailer of added fighters dropped on social media today with Brays own Katie Taylor revealed. She was added alongside Alli, Sugar Ray Leonard, Bowe, Morrison, Klitschko, Amir Khan and many more.

This is Taylors first ever appearance in a video game to date despite her being lightweight champion of the world. She currently holds all lightweight belts such as the WBA, IBF WBC, WBO, and WBO junior-welterweight title.

Mexico’s Almir Alverez later announced as the cover athlete to guide the series forward. The game will even have licenced, promoters and trainers will appear throughout the game. However, while Esports Boxing Club has a vast array of superstars and legends some big names won’t appear.

World heavyweights such as Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are contractually obliged to EA sports UFC games for the time being. The game itself has gained widespread hype for its ultra realism and career mode that developers have promised.

The game will have real life gym training, injuries, footwork, and much more as a true fight sim. Esports Boxing Club is set for release in later 2021 on all platforms.

