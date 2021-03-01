Keane and Redknapp at each other’s throats in Sky studio: The two pundits had a shouting match in Sky Studio as they debate Tottenham’s quality.

It was a heated evening, to say the least, as Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp were reviewing Tottenham v Burnley. Keane has been a hot head on Sky and other tv stations over the years when arguing his views.

The weekend was no different while in studio at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Redknapp, an ex-Spurs player, was pitch side, arguing that Tottenham should do better with the players they have.

He continued to say that they should also be better given the number of Internationals in the side. However, this then appeared to anger Keane, who didn’t believe this meant Spurs should deserve top four.

‘I think Spurs were better two or three years ago, with the Trippiers, the Eriksens, and when Alli had the hunger.

But this Spurs team…. Spurs are good on their day, like lots of teams.

And Jamie makes the point there that they’ve got a lot of international players if you trap the ball now, you’re going to play for your country.’

Which of this Tottenham team would get in the Liverpool, City, or Chelsea team?

You wouldn’t touch any of them, apart from Son and Kane.”

Redknapp countered by saying most of the Spurs squad would easily get in Manchester United’s side.

“Alderweireld would get in your Man United team right now, Roy.

I think the goalkeeper’s not good enough; I don’t trust Aurier or Doherty. But Reguilon is as good a left-back as there is in the country, so I think you’ve got that wrong…”

Redknapp continued by saying players such as Eric Dier are top defenders otherwise, they wouldn’t be in the side. This riled the former United captain as he started to lose patience, interrupting Redknapp.

“Dier has been giving goals away every week; last week he gave a goal away.”

Keane has the last laugh

Much back and forth debate continued, with Graeme Souness and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink awkwardly stuck in the middle. The argument finally concluded with Keane slamming Irelands Matt Doherty.

The right back has found it tough this year since his move from Wolves, making only nine starts. He had previous bad blood with Keane while he was assistant to Martin O Neil at Ireland.

Doherty had slammed their training sessions, claiming they just played five aside and didn’t discuss tactics. Keane’s last dig was the final nail in the coffin saying.

“Doherty’s playing for Wolves who the last year have done well, and they’re expecting to compete.

They sell him to Spurs for €15m.

Does anyone really think Doherty is going to turn Spurs into a top-four team? Doherty? Doherty? Really?”.

