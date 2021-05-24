Kenny names his 24 man squad for summer internationals: Stephen Kenny has released his squad picks for this summer’s friendly games with some new faces.

Stephen Kenny has officially announced his 24 man squad for his 9 day summer training camp. The team is set to meet up in Spain to play Hungary and Andorra for a training week in June.

The squad announcement hasn’t reinvented the wheel with major changes to selection, but they are some new additions. These include, Ogbene, O’Connor, Omobamidele, McGrath, and Mandroiu.

Chiedozie Ogbene is a young 24 year old striker currently playing Rotherham in the Championship. Despite a poor year for the club facing relegation to League One, the striker has only managed to play 11 games this season.

Lee O’Connor, a former favourite from Kennys u21 squad has seen regular game time at League Two side Tranmere Rovers. The left back had previously impressed in a friendly for Ireland in a 3-1 win over Bulgaria under Mick Mcarthy.

The 20 year old has thrived paying over 30 games this season whilst on loan from Celtic. Omobamidele from Kildare is a seriously impressive centre back playing at Premier League bound Norwich.

The 18 year old has risen to fame after breaking into City’s first team at Carrow road. The defender has become a crucial part of the team towards the end of the season and is one to watch.

Jamie McGrath is an extremely talented central midfielder who has become immensely popular in Scotland. The 24 year old was one of St Mirren’s bright sparks this season with 10 goals in 35 games.

He led them to 7th in the SPL and to a cup semi-final, earning him St.Mirren player of the year. Danny Mandroiu is one of the league of Ireland’s bright young talents playing for Shamrock Rovers. The central midfielder was Rover’s replacement for Jack Byrne and has exceeded expectation.

Ireland is set to play Andorra on June third followed by Hungary five days later. See the full squad down below.

