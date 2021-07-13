Khabib says McGregor’s “finished” as a top competitor.

Old McGregor rival Khabib had his say on the Irishman’s defeat to Dustin Poirer at the weekend at UFC 264.

Former bitter rival of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, claims the Dubliner is “finished” after another defeat to Dustin Poirer. In what was the third bout in a trilogy fight between the two ended in humiliation for McGregor.

The 32-year-old suffered a broken leg in the first round to end his hopes of a lightweight title challenge. A series of kicks from Poirer led to what appeared to be a fractured bone as McGregor collapsed.

The Dubliner saw out the round but regardless of his efforts, the doctor stopped the fight. However, McGregor said afterward to presenter Joe Rogan it wasn’t over.

“I was boxing the ears off him and kicking the legs off him,”

“This is not over,”.

Ex-rival Khabib says, however, it most definitely is over and he would expect him to retire. Speaking with ESPN he said.

“Without broken legs, yes, he could be the same,”.

“But with broken legs, he’s never going to kick the same. With him, no, I don’t believe he’ll return to the top.

Conor have good age, but what happened with his mind, legs, this guy is finished, but he’s good for promotion.”

After his win, Dustin Poirer is expected to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight championship at some stage in the next year.

