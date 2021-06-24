Kildare’s Nathan Collins moves to Burnley for 12 million

Jordan O'Brien
The highly-rated Lexlip center-back Nathan Collins has completed the dream move to the Premier League with Burnley.

Nathan Collins, a young 20-year-old playing at Stoke City has officially transferred to the Premier League. The highly-rated youngster had a blistering start to his season last year only for it to be cut short with injury.

However, despite being out on the sidelines many top clubs were interested in nabbing him. The Kildare man made over 49 appearances for Stoke since his arrival in 2019 gaining the attention of many.

Despite numerous clubs, Collins has chosen Burnley as an ideal club for his development. He has joined the Lancashire side for a reported 12 million on a four-year contract. Speaking to the press upon signing the deal he said.

“I want to play in the Premier League. It’s going to be a jump, but I think I can be ready for it,”.

“Every season they go into it, Burnley looks dangerous. They can always hurt teams and it’s a really attractive team to come and play for.

“I want a challenge. That’s why I play football – to challenge myself and I can’t wait to get going.

Collins joins an ever-growing list of Irishmen to have played for Burnley through the years. Irish internationals like Hendrick, Brady, Walters, Ward, Long, and most recently Jimmy Dunne.

