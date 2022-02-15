Large Irish entry for Grade 2 Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

7 total views, 7 views today
Entries were announced today for the Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 179y, which will be run at the Cheltenham Festival on St Patrick’s Day.
Allegorie de Vassy (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
Elle Est Belle (GB) 6 11 7 Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Dan Skelton
Impervious (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Paul McKeon Colm Murphy IRE
Lunar Display (IRE) 6 11 7 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE
Party Central (IRE) 6 11 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
Statuaire (FR) 7 11 7 M. L. Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
Choice of Words (GB) 7 11 5 Mrs Bernardine Mulryan/Mrs Paul Shanahan Martin Brassil IRE
Love Envoi (IRE) 6 11 5 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Love Envoi Harry Fry
Nina The Terrier (IRE) 6 11 5 Mr Charles Dingwall Alan King
Tweed Skirt (GB) 5 11 5 Just Four Men with Rose Tinted Glasses Nicky Henderson
Ahorsewithnoname (GB) 7 11 2 Mr D J Burke & Mr P Alderson Nicky Henderson
Belle Metal (IRE) 5 11 2 Mr K. Alexander Willie Mullins IRE
Braganza (GB) 7 11 2 Mrs Sharon Noonan Willie Mullins IRE
Brandy Love (IRE) 6 11 2 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Willie Mullins IRE
Burn The Evidence (GB) 5 11 2 Mr Frank Morris Gordon Elliott IRE
Dinoblue (FR) 5 11 2 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
Get A Tonic (IRE) 6 11 2 Cherry Knoll Farm, M&T Ward & D Skelton Dan Skelton
Glan (IRE) 7 11 2 Mr John P. McManus Gordon Elliott IRE
Grangee (FR) 6 11 2 Syndicates.Racing Willie Mullins IRE
Hauturiere (FR) 5 11 2 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald Willie Mullins IRE
Heia (FR) 5 11 2 Mr K. Alexander Willie Mullins IRE
Hidden Land (USA) 5 11 2 Mr P. J. Byrne Andrew Kinirons IRE
Holly Hartingo (IRE) 6 11 2 The HHH Partnership Alastair Ralph
Hors Piste (FR) 5 11 2 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
Lady Adare (IRE) 6 11 2 Dare and Dolan-Abrahams Families Harry Fry
La Prima Donna (FR) 5 11 2 Mr K. Alexander Willie Mullins IRE
Mayhem Mya (GB) 5 11 2 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour
Mighty Blue (FR) 6 11 2 Capel Street Syndicate Joseph ‘Brien
Mi Lighthouse (IRE) 8 11 2 Four Mile House Partnership Willie Mullins IRE
Monishter Are Mwee (IRE) 6 11 2 John Bermingham/D. Hearne Mrs Jayne Hearne IRE
Music of Tara (GB) 5 11 2 Robcour/Mrs Paul Shanahan Henry de Bromhead IRE
Night And Day (GB) 5 11 2 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
Nurse Susan (FR) 5 11 2 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton
Say Goodbye (IRE) 6 11 2 Robcour Gordon Elliott IRE
See A Stride (IRE) 5 11 2 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
Speech Bubble (IRE) 7 11 2 Tim Syder Noel Williams
Take Tea (IRE) 7 11 2 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE
The Player Queen (IRE) 6 11 2 Mr & Mrs Duncan Davidson Rose Dobbin
Walk In Clover (IRE) 5 11 2 The Blind Squirrels Dan Skelton
Sea Sessions (GB) 4 10 11 Mr John Robinson Ross O’Sullivan IRE
Six Feet Apart (IRE) 4 10 11 Mr P. D. Savill Joseph O’Brien IRE
Innatendue (FR) 4 10 6 Alymer Stud Ltd John McConnell IRE