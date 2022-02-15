Large Irish entry for Grade 2 Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

 7 total views,  7 views today

Entries were announced today for the Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m 179y, which will be run at the Cheltenham Festival on St Patrick’s Day.

Allegorie de Vassy (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE

Elle Est Belle (GB) 6 11 7 Mrs Suzanne Lawrence Dan Skelton

Impervious (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Paul McKeon Colm Murphy IRE

Lunar Display (IRE) 6 11 7 Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Joseph O’Brien IRE

Party Central (IRE) 6 11 7 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE

Statuaire (FR) 7 11 7 M. L. Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE

Choice of Words (GB) 7 11 5 Mrs Bernardine Mulryan/Mrs Paul Shanahan Martin Brassil IRE

Love Envoi (IRE) 6 11 5 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates Love Envoi Harry Fry

Nina The Terrier (IRE) 6 11 5 Mr Charles Dingwall Alan King

Tweed Skirt (GB) 5 11 5 Just Four Men with Rose Tinted Glasses Nicky Henderson

Ahorsewithnoname (GB) 7 11 2 Mr D J Burke & Mr P Alderson Nicky Henderson

Belle Metal (IRE) 5 11 2 Mr K. Alexander Willie Mullins IRE

Braganza (GB) 7 11 2 Mrs Sharon Noonan Willie Mullins IRE

Brandy Love (IRE) 6 11 2 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Willie Mullins IRE

Burn The Evidence (GB) 5 11 2 Mr Frank Morris Gordon Elliott IRE

Dinoblue (FR) 5 11 2 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE

Get A Tonic (IRE) 6 11 2 Cherry Knoll Farm, M&T Ward & D Skelton Dan Skelton

Glan (IRE) 7 11 2 Mr John P. McManus Gordon Elliott IRE

Grangee (FR) 6 11 2 Syndicates.Racing Willie Mullins IRE

Hauturiere (FR) 5 11 2 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald Willie Mullins IRE

Heia (FR) 5 11 2 Mr K. Alexander Willie Mullins IRE

Hidden Land (USA) 5 11 2 Mr P. J. Byrne Andrew Kinirons IRE

Holly Hartingo (IRE) 6 11 2 The HHH Partnership Alastair Ralph

Hors Piste (FR) 5 11 2 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Lady Adare (IRE) 6 11 2 Dare and Dolan-Abrahams Families Harry Fry

La Prima Donna (FR) 5 11 2 Mr K. Alexander Willie Mullins IRE

Mayhem Mya (GB) 5 11 2 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour

Mighty Blue (FR) 6 11 2 Capel Street Syndicate Joseph ‘Brien

Mi Lighthouse (IRE) 8 11 2 Four Mile House Partnership Willie Mullins IRE

Monishter Are Mwee (IRE) 6 11 2 John Bermingham/D. Hearne Mrs Jayne Hearne IRE

Music of Tara (GB) 5 11 2 Robcour/Mrs Paul Shanahan Henry de Bromhead IRE

Night And Day (GB) 5 11 2 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE

Nurse Susan (FR) 5 11 2 Mr Colm Donlon Dan Skelton

Say Goodbye (IRE) 6 11 2 Robcour Gordon Elliott IRE

See A Stride (IRE) 5 11 2 Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott IRE

Speech Bubble (IRE) 7 11 2 Tim Syder Noel Williams

Take Tea (IRE) 7 11 2 Mr John P. McManus Willie Mullins IRE

The Player Queen (IRE) 6 11 2 Mr & Mrs Duncan Davidson Rose Dobbin

Walk In Clover (IRE) 5 11 2 The Blind Squirrels Dan Skelton

Sea Sessions (GB) 4 10 11 Mr John Robinson Ross O’Sullivan IRE

Six Feet Apart (IRE) 4 10 11 Mr P. D. Savill Joseph O’Brien IRE

Innatendue (FR) 4 10 6 Alymer Stud Ltd John McConnell IRE

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here