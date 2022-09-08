Laytown Races today at 4.50pm

2 total views, 2 views today

Laytown Races, Ireland’s unique race meeting, takes places today, Thursday.

The fixture is the only horse racing event in the Irish racing calendar run on a beach under the Rules of Racing.

A few thousand people are expected to head to the County Meath strand this evening where racing gets underway at 4.50pm with a six-furlong handicap.

All this evening’s races will take place on a straight level course and will be restricted to six and seven furlongs.

The opening two races at 4.50pm and 5.20pm will be run over six furlongs while the four remaining race will be contested over 7 furlongs. A maximum field of 13 runners will contest each of the six races.

This evening fixture, which begins at 4.50pm, will be broadcast live on Racing TV. The final race will go to post at 7.25pm.

