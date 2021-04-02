Leona Maguire one off lead at major tournament Anna Inspiration

Leona Maguire one off lead at major Anna Inspiration: The cavan native carded a brilliant round of 67 as she chases her first major.

Cavans Leona Maguire goes into the first major of the year, the Anna Inspiration, just one shot off the lead. The former amateur sensation carded a first round 67 of five under par.

She sits just one stroke away from China’s Feng Shanshan in the dessert of California at the Rancho Mirage. Maguire started the round strongly with back to back birdies on the first and second holes before a drop shot on the third.

The former amateur world number one continued her round with four more birdies and eleven pars. It was an excellent round of golf in what was her first time on the LPGA for sixteen months.

Speaking after the round Maguire was happy with the round after tying for second place.

“I hit the ball solidly off the tee, which set up of a lot of nice irons into the greens. It was nice to start birdie, birdie and get some momentum heading into the round. I played really, really solid.”

Maguire has spent most of the year working in the gym to gain extra distance along with a change of clubs. The 26 year old was satisfied with the progress along with her improved wedge play that helped her throughout.

“I’ve been working really hard on my wedges, so relying on them. Got close to two, so nearly chipped in for eagle there and hit the flag on 11 and the ball came off the green,”.

