Long joins Bournemouth on loan: The saint’s striker made a deadline day move to the cherries till the end of the season.

With the transfer window closing late last night at 11pm, Shane Long had a serious decision to make. The striker had the choice of continuing with Southampton with minimal game time or pursue a move elsewhere.

Bournemouth proposed a late offer of a loan swap deal with the Saints for Long in exchange for Josh King. However, upon the deal’s announcement, it appears that King had sealed a permanent move to Ancelotti’s Everton instead.

The Norwegian striker had options of Fulham, Southampton, and Everton knocking at his door. However, the toffees have persuaded him to Merseyside on a six month loan deal till the end of the season. Everton has included an extension option in the summer should King become a free agent.

Bournemouth, however, was still keen on signing Shane Long with the Saints scrambling for a replacement. Out of favour Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino was their answer. The current champions rejected a deal to permanently sign the former Salzburg star and offered a 500,000k loan instead.

The loan was secured late into last night and concluded two hours after the window had shut. For the Irishman, it will be his first return to the Championship since 2011, when he departed from Reading.

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall is excited to welcome Long to the club as they push for promotion.

“Shane’s character, maturity, and leadership skills are something we have been searching for to add to what is a relatively young squad.”

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com