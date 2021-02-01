Long on the cusp of deadline day move: Striker Shane Long may finally get a loan move away from the Saints on deadline day.

It is reported from the Athletic that last minute deadline day talks between Bournemouth and Southampton have begun. The deal proposes swapping the cherries star player Josh King for Shane Long in a loan swap deal.

The loan would be until the end of the season with an option to buy. The Irishman still has another year left on his current deal but has fallen down the pecking order at Southampton. Longs current contract which was extended last summer runs out in 2022.

However, the striker has made just one start this season from 11 appearances, most of which from the bench. The possible move comes as surprise as last month manager Hasenhuttl praised Long as an important player. He stated:

“He gives everything for the team and for the club,”

“Even as a sub, I think he is important for our team.”

However, with the sensational form of Danny Ings and Che Adams, Long just cant get a look in. The writing may have been on the wall when the Saints brought in another forward in Walcott over summer.

As a result, the 34 year old is nearly fourth if not fifth choice striker at St Marys. For Long, a move is most certainly needed especially if he wants to get back playing for Ireland in March. The Irishman will need to make a quick decision on his future with the window closing at 11pm tonight.

