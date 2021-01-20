Lowry determined to make Ryder Cup team: Lowry begins his season in Abu Dhabi with aim of making it into Harrington’s team by September.

Shane Lowry gears up for his first event of the 2021 season tomorrow in the Abu Dhabi Championship. This event marks the start of the new Ryder Cup points system in place until May.

It will essentially double the player’s points that play between now and May on the European tour by 1.5. However, the defending Open champ feels this is his best year to make the team having let chances go previously.

Speaking in the build up to Thursdays round one, he said:

“I’ve only really had one good chance of making the Ryder Cup team and I messed that up myself, let’s be honest. That was in 2016 for Darren’s team. “

Lowry refers to his missed 2016 Open major winning chance, having thrown a five shot lead away to Dustin Johnson. This event rocked the Irishman’s confidence for some time as he missed the next few cuts in a row.

Clarke overlooked Lowry as a possible wildcard as a result. However, the 33 year old believes he’s a more mature player now having had a major winning experience.

“I’m more mature and ready to go and take that next step and make the team. It’s just up to me to get there my own way, let myself play golf.”

The Offaly man will fancy himself coming into this week, having won the event back in 2019. Lowry will tee off at 8:05 am GMT with Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood live on Sky Sports.

