Lowry faces Ryan Palmer in first match at Dell Matchplay: The Irishman has drawn tough competitors to begin the match play event.

Lowry is set to begin his Dell Matchplay opening game today in a strong four man group. The Offaly man is drawn in group three with John Rahm, Ryan Palmer and Sebastian Munoz.

The competition is part of the World Golf Championship series with only the Worlds best in attendance. The players are put into groups according to World ranking with Lowry the third seed in group three.

The event consists of each player playing each other once over the first two days. At the end of the two days, each group’s winner will progress to a knockout stage over the weekend.

Lowry will take on second seed Ryan Palmer in his first match today before facing Spaniard John Rahm tomorrow. The Irishman comes into this event in decent form, having had a good Players Championship and a reasonable finish last week.

However, will the last two weeks of improved golf help Lowry against Palmer today?

Lowry v Palmer prediction

Palmer comes into this week yet to miss a cut. Although apart from a runner up finish at the Farmers insurance in January, he hasn’t set the World alight. This result aside, he has had three finishes outside the top 40 and one inside the top 20.

In comparison to Lowry, they aren’t too dissimilar in terms of form. He has had one top 10 at the Players, two top 30s, one top 50, and two missed cuts. However, from looking at his last five events, Lowry has finished a bit better than Palmer.

When going by stats, they’re on a very level playing field with each golfer’s weakness the other’s strength. Lowry has much better strokes gained from the tee and around the green. While Palmer has better strokes gained in putting and approaches to the green.

It looks like the two could battle it out for a half, with both very tough to separate in all areas.

