Lowry needs a big move in round 2 of Open Championship

Open defending champion Shane Lowry desperately needs a good round two after a very average first round.

Shane Lowry is in dire need of a bounce back after a poor opening to his first-round Open defence. Two consecutive opening bogies on holes one and two rocked the ship as he struggled to fight back to even par.

He managed to scramble four birdies back before making three more bogeys with one on the last hole. The Offaly native finished with a final round 71, plus one, seven back from playing partner Oosthuizen on six under par. Speaking afterward a deflated Lowry spoke to the press.

“I’d say I played pretty average, I didn’t play my best golf,’.

‘I got off to a pretty nervy start. I battled hard for the rest of it.’

‘I need to keep the ball in play better, especially with my driver. I didn’t hit many fairways with my driver and you need to drive the ball in play.

‘Playing this course out of the rough is not the place to be. I’m going to hit a few drives and hopefully sort something out for tomorrow.’

And now, through round two Collin Morikawa sits at ten under par coming down the final stretch. Lowry runs the risk of being out of sight in this major if he shoots anything less than under par.

The defending champ simply can’t afford to let this round get away from him as he currently sits on the cut mark of plus one. Lowry tees off for his second round at 2.59 pm with live coverage on Sky Sports or via the Opens website.

