Lowry with top 10 start in Masters at Augusta National

Lowry with top 10 start in Master’s at Augusta National: The Irishman carded a one under 71 to begin the first major of the 2021 year.

Lowry marked his sixth appearance at the Master’s with a strong round of 71 on the opening day. He currently sits in a tie for 8th with playing partner Justin Rose leading the event on seven under par.

The Englishman tied the course record with a 65 despite being two over through the opening seven holes. However, Lowry’s round of one under could have been so much better had it not been for some wayward holes.

He began his day steadily with a bogey free front nine, turning in two under par. That was until he stepped onto the 10th that is. His tee shot went way out of bounds resulting in a reload from the tee.

Despite cracking his third down the middle of the fairway, would result in a double bogey. Matters got worse on the 15th par 5 after his excellent approach ran off the green in two. A chip shot was needed to get up and down for birdie but instead his ball found water.

The delicate shot looked great at first until it missed the hole on the lightening greens running down to water. He didn’t make the same mistake stitching his drop shot to the flag for a tap in bogey.

Lowry did manage to salvage the days work with a great bounce back birdie on the 16th par 3. The 34 year old was unlucky not to make it two in a row after an agonisingly close birdie putt on 17.

The Open champ finished in style on 18 with birdie to cap off a great final round of 71.

Good days work overall

Lowry currently sits in a tie for 8th at one under as he enters his round two. Lowry’s morning tee time will allow him to be more aggressive with softer greens and slightly easier conditions.

Speaking after the round, the Offaly man didn’t know himself how well he had actually played until looking at the leaderboard.

“I played good and had a couple of bad errors at 10 and 15 that were a bit silly.

I was surprised when I came in and seen I was lying tied eight, because I’d come with Rosie and seen what he was doing.

Playing partner Justin Rose stole the show with his round of 65 leading the tournament on seven under par. Speaking afterwards he was amazed at how he managed it after a sluggish start.

“I played the course several times in my head, in real time, sitting in my trophy room for inspiration, with the lights down, visualising each shot and what it will be like.

But I never pictured it quite like this. I don’t know what happened.

That is often when you play your best golf and you get into that nice bit of flow.”

