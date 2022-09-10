Luxembourg wins Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes

2 total views, 2 views today

Luxembourg won the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The Group 1 over 1 mile 2 furlongs is the highlight of Longines Irish Champions Weekend which takes place at Leopardstown on Saturday and The Curragh on Sunday.

Luxembourg, a son of Coolmore stallion Camelot, gave winning trainer Aidan O’Brien an 11th success in the race. The winner, in the colours of Westerberg, was ridden by Ryan Moore for the Coolmore partners.

Pearls Galore (16/1) provided trainer Paddy Twomey with his second career Group 1 success when winning the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes by three lengths under jockey Billy Lee.

Auguste Rodin (11/10f) took the five-runner Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes over a mile for Ballydoyle handler Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore. It was the first part of a double for the pair, who later in the day won the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes with Luxembourg.

Dermot Weld and Chris Hayes got a winner on the board in the form of Duke De Sessa (6/1) in the Group 2 Paddy Power Stakes.

There was some fabulous racing at @LeopardstownRC in addition to the Irish Champion Stakes. Watch and read more 👇 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 11, 2022

The €100,000 opening Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF ‘Ingabelle’ Stakes went to 9/2 shot Zarinsk for trainer Ger Lyons and stable jockey Colin Keane.

Day one of Longines Irish Champions Weekend was successful for the British visitors who claimed two races. I’m A Gambler (18/1) claimed the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Sovereign Path’ Handicap for Charlie and Mark Johnston, while Jadoomi was a winner for Ed and Simon Chrisford when taking the Group 2 Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile at 18/1.

Moracana (14/1) won the final race of the day, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Petingo’ Handicap for Sheila Lavery and rider Rory Cleary.

Thrilling finish to the day-one finale! Moracana makes it three from three at @LeopardstownRC and comes up trumps on @IrishChampsWknd in a big success for @sheilalavery and @RclearyRory #LICW22 pic.twitter.com/7tJSnvAbRK — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 10, 2022

The Longines Irish Champions Weekend action continues tomorrow at The Curragh, which will feature four Group 1 races, including the final Irish Classic of the season, the Comer Group International Irish St Leger which goes to post at 4.10pm.

