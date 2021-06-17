Market Movers on Day 3 of Royal Ascot

Day 3 of Royal Ascot 2021 has seen a quieter start to the day from a betting persepctive, according to Betfred spokesman Matt Hulmes.

“It has been a quieter start to proceedings than the previous two days, with the forecast weather muddying the punting waters. However, with less rain falling than forecast, punters have found their confidence and it’s the closing handicaps that have caught the most attention.”

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)
Go Bears Go                                  7/1 from 11/1
Project Dante                                7/1 from 12/1
Khunan                                         16/1 from 25/1
Korker                                           16/1 from 20/1

3.05pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)
Movin Time                                   10/3 from 11/2

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)
Noon Star                                       15/8 from 11/4
Twisted Reality                                9/1 from 14/1

4.15pm Gold Cup (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Trueshan                                        4/1 from 6/1

5.00pm Britannia Handicap
Air To Air                                       11/2 from 8/1
Raadobarg                                     15/2 from 12/1
Aerion Power                                  12/1 from 25/1

5.35pm King George V Handicap
Sir Lamorak                                  10/3 from 11/2
Surefire                                         5/1 from 9/1
Siskany                                          6/1 from 10/1
Tashkhan                                       12/1 from 25/1

6.10pm Buckingham Palace Handicap
Boardman                                      13/2 from 10/1
Danyah                                          10/1 from 20/1

Royal Ascot Top Jockey Betting:

Frankie Dettori                            EVS
Ryan Moore                                 11/4
William Buick                               7/2
Oisín Murphy                               16/1
Andrea Atzeni                              20/1
Jim Crowley                                 25/1
Hollie Doyle                                 33/1
Tom Marquand                             33/1
Silvestre De Sousa                        50/1
James Doyle                                 50/1

“After fourteen races there is still lots to play for in terms of Top Jockey” says Betfred’s Matt Hulmes.

“William Buick and Frankie Dettori lead the with a pair of wins apiece but, just like the weather and the ground, it is likely to change over the next three days.”

