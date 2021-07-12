Matsuyama and Watson ruled out of Open amid Covid concerns

Both current and former Masters’ champions Bubba Watson and Hideki Matsuyama are both ruled out of the Open Championship.

Current and former Master’s champions Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson are both out of the Open as covid concerns. 2021 Masters champion Matsuyama tested positive for the virus at the Rocket Mortgage in early July and is self-isolating.

However, despite showing no symptoms, he continues to produce positive tests. The 29-year-old released a statement deeming it best for everyone’s safety not to go to England.

“I’m feeling fine but haven’t been able to practice,”

Combining that with the difficult travel to the UK, my team and I have decided it’s best to withdraw to ensure everyone’s safety”.

“I feel bad missing the Open and look forward to playing again at St Andrew’s next year.

I’d like to thank the many golf fans for their continued concern and support as I strive to return to the game I love as soon as possible.”

For American Bubba Watson, he has been deemed as a close contact and also misses out this week. The two-time major winner in 2012 and 2014 at Augusta National tweeted his disappointment to be missing out at the Open.

Other top players to have withdrawn include, Ryan Moore, Danny Lee, Zack Johnson, Matt Wolff, and Kevin NA. In their place sees, Andy Sullivan, Antione Rozner, Troy Merrit, Harold Varner III, Brenden Steele, Adam Long, Sam Horsfield, and Dylan Frittelli.

