McCarthy’s Cardiff extend unbeaten run to 10 games

McCarthy’s Cardiff extend unbeaten run to 10: The ex Ireland boss has guided his team into the playoffs after beating Derby 4-0 last night.

Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff side has now gone ten games unbeaten in the Championship to move into the playoff spots. They beat Wayne Rooney’s Derby County 4-0 at home last night despite having less than thirty percent possession.

A break from Leandro Bacuna opened the scoring on 22 minutes after a through ball set him one v one. He made no mistake in drilling the ball low into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Kiefer Moore made it two just after the break from a corner as the Welshman towered over the defenders to head home. Bacuna made it three just 8 minutes later after his shot from outside the box curled into the top corner.

Derby couldn’t break the hosts down with over seventy percent possession as they struggled to create going forward. Will Vaulks put the final nail in the coffin during stoppage time to make it four.

His thundering long range strike from 30 yards out fizzed into the back of the net. Rams keeper Roos had no chance as he propelled himself across his goal but couldn’t stop the goal.

For McCarthy and his side, they’ve taken 24 points out of a possible 30 and move into 6th position. Speaking after the game the ex Ireland boss was full of praise for his side.

“We didn’t allow Derby to play through us; worked exceptionally hard.

And that gives you the foundation to create chances, which we did”.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com