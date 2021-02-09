McGregor eyes third bout with Poirier: the Irishman looks to return to trash talking to threaten opponents after defeat.

Dubliner Conor McGregor is getting ready for a potential trilogy with Dustin Poirier after defeat in Abu Dhabi. The fighter suffered a second round knockout in what was a highly anticipated rematch.

McGregor was left stunned, having expected to win after beating Poirier back in 2014 with ease. Poirier’s barrage of devastating leg kicks was something McGregor simply couldn’t cope with.

For the 32 year old that’s two defeats in his last three fights despite the big payday. Former adversary Nate Diaz gave his view on the Crumlin man to MMA ESPN after watching the fight.

“I think he was pushing the pace too hard like he had it in the bag… He’s anxious for the kill because he wants out.

“He should have slowed it down a little bit. But he didn’t, he pushed the pace and got caught slipping.”

"I think [Conor McGregor] was pushing the pace too hard like he had it in the bag… He's anxious for the kill because he wants out."@NateDiaz209 thinks McGregor was too aggressive against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/pb8ciwPKgx — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 9, 2021

No more Mr Nice Guy

However, McGregor claims he was too respectful of his opponent this time around instead of his usual trash talk. The Notorious then posted on his Instagram after the fight that from here on in its “no more Mr Nice Guy”.

This is perhaps indicating a return to old ways on trash talk as his main weapon of intimidation. The UFC hierarchy is reportedly planning a third fight this year, with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani stating:

“So now it looks, two weeks later, we’re going back in the direction of DP vs Conor 3.

“Now the big question is, belt or not? That seems to be up in the air. I think there is a chance they still don’t make it for the beat.”

Either way, McGregor will be keen to get revenge after being knocked out for the first time in his professional fighting career. A possible rematch with Dustin Poirier could be set for as soon as May with details yet to be announced.

