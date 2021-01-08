McGregors In The Shape Of His Life

McGregor In The Shape Of His Life: McGregor is in top shape as his Abu Dhabi rematch against Duston Poirier Draws Closer.

Conor McGregor is set to face off against old adversary Dustin Poirier on January 23rd in Abu Dhabi. The Irishman will face Poirer in the Ethiad Arena on Yas Island as the main event in the UFC 251.

However, the fight will not be cheap to witness with tickets ranging from 177 to 1,100 euro. Due to the ongoing coronavirus sweeping across the world limited fans are said to be in attendance.

This fight will be McGregor’s first in over a year after he beat Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas. For Poirier, he has not forgotten about his last encounter with the man from Crumlin, now over six years ago.

The last time the two met, McGregor knocked the American out in the first round, just minutes into the fight. However, this time around, Poirier is out for revenge as he told the press he wants absolute carnage in the octagon. He stated:

“I want to be bleeding with a minute off the first round clock. I want us both to be bleeding and really have to dig down and see who’s the better fighter, see who really wants to be in there.”

Poirier will have to bring his A-game against the Irishman who claims to be in a league of his own. Although it’s clear the American has no intentions of being second best this time around. He recently posted on his Twitter a picture of his impressive build after months of preparation.

McGregor’s In Top Shape

However, Mcgregor is in magnificent shape too. The Irishman previously had three fights planned for 2020 before covid brought a stop to the world. His striking coach Owen Roddy, says he’s never seen McGregor looking so good. Speaking to the press at a Portugal training camp in preparation for the fight he said:

“He’s in the best shape I’ve ever seen him in my entire life.”

However, the thirty two year olds bigger build has also been down to an important nutritional change. The fighter has seen a temporary change of his head of nutrition from former marine Lockhart to Kristen Kennedy, an Irish nutritionist.

Kennedy has been working hard with the Irishman to get his eating habits right while in lockdown. Speaking to ESPN recently Kennedy heaped praise on the fighter:

“He’s in great shape,”

“Consistency breeds success in nutrition. When he focuses on something and gets down to it, he’s the most consistent man there is.”

The Notorious is now full of confidence in his new physic as he builds towards Abu Dhabi. McGregor is now down to 155 pounds for the first time since his 2018 defeat to rival Khabib. The Irishman took to Instagram to tell fans he could easily beat old versions of himself with his newfound strength.

His caption read:

“I’d destroy both these versions of myself.

“And Together. And I’m not messing.”

With McGregor no doubt the favorite to win, Poirer will definitely be a far more dangerous threat six years on. However, with an outcome uncertain, one thing is for sure. We will definitely be treated to a magnificent spectacle when the two meet on January 23rd on Yas Island.

