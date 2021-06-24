Mcilroy and Lowry confirmed as Irelands dream Olympic duo

Rory Mcilroy and Shane Lowry have been officially announced as Olympic representatives for Ireland at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. 

The two partners will take over the Irish mantel from Padraig Harrington and Seamas Power from Rio in 2016. In the Olympic rankings, all players inside the top 15 are automatically eligible, whilst others must qualify. Mcilroy ranks at number six in the World while Lowry sits at 18th in the Olympic rankings.

Each country is allowed two competing golfers to represent their country unless all are automatically eligible. The USA is the only expectation having four players such as Morikawa, Thomas, DeChambeau, and Schauffele all in the World’s top 10.

However, due to covid concerns, a lot of top names have opted to pull out of the summer games in Japan. Some of the World’s best such as Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, and Sergio Garcia, to name a few, have pulled out.

In case of a last-minute decision to pull out, Padraig Harrington will be the first reserve for team Ireland. Despite a plethora of absentees, there’s enough eye-watering quality on show to entertain in Tokyo.

See below the complete list of golf pairings for this year’s Olympic games. 

Competing teams 

Spain: Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello

USA: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau

Ireland: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Norway: Viktor Hovland, Kristian K Johannessen

Japan: Hideki Matsuyama, Rikuya Hoshino

Great Britain: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood

Mexico: Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz

South Korea: Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim

Australia: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman

Chile: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira

Canada: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes

France: Victor Perez, Antoine Rozner

South Africa: Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Colombia: Seabstian Munoz

Italy: Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Molinari

Argentina: Emiliano Grillo

Belgium: Thomas Detry, Thomas Pieters

Sweden: Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander

Finland: Kalle Samooja, Sami Valimaki

Austria: Matthias Schwaab, Sepp Straka

Denmark: Rasmus Hojgaard, JB Hansen

Thailand: Jazz Janewattananond, Gunn Charoenkul

Venezuela: Jhonattan Vegas

Slovakia: Rory Sabbatini

New Zealand: Ryan Fox

Taiwan: CT Pan

Poland: Adrian Meronk

Germany: Max Kieffer, Hurly Long

Philippines: Juvic Pagunsan

Czech Republic: Ondrej Lieser

Zimbabwe: Scott Vincent

Paraguay: Fabrizio Zanotti

Puerto Rico: Rafael Campos

Malaysia: Gavin Green

China: Carl Yuan, Ashun Wu

India: Anirban Lahiri

