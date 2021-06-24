Mcilroy and Lowry confirmed as Irelands dream Olympic duo

Rory Mcilroy and Shane Lowry have been officially announced as Olympic representatives for Ireland at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Major champions Shane Lowry and Rory Mcilroy have been officially announced as Irelands Olympic representatives. Both players qualify through the Olympic rankings, which are similar to that of the official world rankings.
The two partners will take over the Irish mantel from Padraig Harrington and Seamas Power from Rio in 2016. In the Olympic rankings, all players inside the top 15 are automatically eligible, whilst others must qualify. Mcilroy ranks at number six in the World while Lowry sits at 18th in the Olympic rankings.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have been confirmed as Ireland's two-man golfing team for the Olympics 🇮🇪
A duo fit to take on the world's best 🤝 pic.twitter.com/oPPZ0PRqrJ
— SportsJOE (@SportsJOEdotie) June 22, 2021
Each country is allowed two competing golfers to represent their country unless all are automatically eligible. The USA is the only expectation having four players such as Morikawa, Thomas, DeChambeau, and Schauffele all in the World’s top 10.
However, due to covid concerns, a lot of top names have opted to pull out of the summer games in Japan. Some of the World’s best such as Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, and Sergio Garcia, to name a few, have pulled out.
In case of a last-minute decision to pull out, Padraig Harrington will be the first reserve for team Ireland. Despite a plethora of absentees, there’s enough eye-watering quality on show to entertain in Tokyo.
See below the complete list of golf pairings for this year’s Olympic games.
Competing teams
Spain: Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello
USA: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau
Ireland: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
Norway: Viktor Hovland, Kristian K Johannessen
Japan: Hideki Matsuyama, Rikuya Hoshino
Great Britain: Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood
Mexico: Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz
South Korea: Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim
Australia: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman
Chile: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira
Canada: Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes
France: Victor Perez, Antoine Rozner
South Africa: Garrick Higgo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Colombia: Seabstian Munoz
Italy: Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Molinari
Argentina: Emiliano Grillo
Belgium: Thomas Detry, Thomas Pieters
Sweden: Alex Noren, Henrik Norlander
Finland: Kalle Samooja, Sami Valimaki
Austria: Matthias Schwaab, Sepp Straka
Denmark: Rasmus Hojgaard, JB Hansen
Thailand: Jazz Janewattananond, Gunn Charoenkul
Venezuela: Jhonattan Vegas
Slovakia: Rory Sabbatini
New Zealand: Ryan Fox
Taiwan: CT Pan
Poland: Adrian Meronk
Germany: Max Kieffer, Hurly Long
Philippines: Juvic Pagunsan
Czech Republic: Ondrej Lieser
Zimbabwe: Scott Vincent
Paraguay: Fabrizio Zanotti
Puerto Rico: Rafael Campos
Malaysia: Gavin Green
China: Carl Yuan, Ashun Wu
India: Anirban Lahiri
The world only moves forward when we move together. #StrongerTogether #Tokyo2020
— Olympics (@Olympics) June 22, 2021
Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.
Click here for more