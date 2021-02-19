Medvedev through to Australian Open final to face Djokovic: The Russian advances to the final in Melbourne to face world number one Novak Djokovic.

Daniil Medvedev advances to the final of the Australian Open today after beating fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev brushed aside the young Greek in just over two hours, winning three sets back to back, 6-4 6-2 7-5.

He reaches his first final in nearly two years since losing in the 2019 US Open final. Tsitsipas was coming into this match after a headline week, beating Rafael Nadal after a magnificent comeback.

The 22 year old was two sets down, with Nadal looking sure to make the semi final. The fifth seed had other ideas as he grinded out the win after a last set tiebreak. However, this time around there was to be no comeback with the Russian having the match of his opponent for the entire game.

The previous meetings between the two players did not favour the Greek as Medvedev had won the last five encounters. The two players have a heated history resulting from a 2019 match in which the Greek called Medvedev’s style “boring”.

The match began with Medvedev easing to a two sets lead, completely silencing the crowd in favour of Tsitsipas. The young Greek struggled to break his opponents serve all game, managing it just once.

This was a clear point of frustration for the youngster as he threw his water bottle on court. The bottle burst everywhere, with Medvedev asking the Umpire to give a warning for violent behaviour.

The Umpire refused this request. Despite his anger, Tsitsipas did manage to scrap a lead in the third set at four games to three with a comeback looking on. Although it was not to be this time as the determined Medvedev quickly stamped out all hope.

The Russian dominated the game in all stats firing 46 winners and 17 aces to Tsitsipas’s three aces and 19 winners. Medvedev now makes it 20 wins in a row in all competitions, including the Paris Masters, ATP Finals, and ATP Cup.

The final awaits Medvedev

He will now advance to the final against Novak Djokovic, who beat Aslan Karatsev yesterday. Speaking after his win on court, he said:

“It was not easy, but I’m happy I managed to turn my game on, especially in some tough moments on my serve, and really happy to be in the final.

He went on to talk about facing the world number one in the final.

“It’s him who has all the pressure. I just hope that I’m going to get out there, show my best tennis. He has for sure more experience but more things to lose.”

The final is set to take place this Sunday in the Rod Laver Arena.

Read our other articles on everything sport, keeping you up to date at Sports News Ireland.

Click here for more

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com