Michelle O’Neill is first Irish referee to officiate at the Olympic Games

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
Republic of Ireland international FIFA referee Michelle O'Neill will officiate at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Credit: Seb Daly/Sportsfile. Photo provided by the FAI.

Wexford’s Michelle O’Neill is making history as she becomes the first Irish referee to officiate at the Olympic Games. She is one of 99 match officials from 51 countries who will take charge for the men’s and women’s Olympic football tournaments.

Michelle, who was an assistant referee for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between the USA and Holland in Lyon, said of her appointment.

“I am absolutely over the moon, thrilled to bits. It is such an honour for me to represent Ireland out in Tokyo this year at the Olympics Games. Even saying that in the one sentence, I still have to pinch myself. What an honour to be representing Irish referees and Irish football in Japan,” Michelle told FAI TV.

“The World Cup final is the biggest honour that you can get as a referee but the Olympics tournament is something extra special. I am so honoured to be going to Tokyo.”

Video courtesy of FAI TV.

Video courtesy of FAI TV.

